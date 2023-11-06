Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Anthropologie
Festive Icon Shot Glasses, Set Of 4
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Stanley
H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler 40oz
BUY
$50.00
Amazon Australia
Bed Threads
Pink Clay & Hazelnut Cloud Coasters
BUY
$20.00
Bed Threads
Alex Liddy
Cheese Knives
BUY
$15.00
$49.99
House
Nordic Ware
Pro-cast Holiday Mini Loaves Cake Tin
BUY
£66.14
Amazon
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket
BUY
£88.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Petra Mini Drop Earrings
BUY
$44.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Bistro Tile Margot Monogram Mug
BUY
$14.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Festive Bistro Tile Monogram Mug
BUY
$14.00
Anthropologie
More from Kitchen
Stanley
H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler 40oz
BUY
$50.00
Amazon Australia
Bed Threads
Pink Clay & Hazelnut Cloud Coasters
BUY
$20.00
Bed Threads
Alex Liddy
Cheese Knives
BUY
$15.00
$49.99
House
Nordic Ware
Pro-cast Holiday Mini Loaves Cake Tin
BUY
£66.14
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted