Belei

Ferulic Acid + Vitamins C And E Serum

$17.89 $12.84

Buy Now Review It

What it Does: Purify and refine your skin with this hardworking serum that blends the antioxidant powers of Ferulic acid, Vitamin C and vitamin E, combined they help even skin tone and leave skin feeling hydrated and refreshed Application: Place a few drops on fingertips, then spread over entire face, avoiding eye area. Allow to absorb before applying makeup. Good to Know: Lock-in moisture and fight the appearance of fine lines overnight with Ferulic Acid + Vitamins C and E Serum. For Normal or Dry skin types seeking hydration Formulated without Sulfates, Fragrances, Parabens and Phthalates Dermatologist tested. Formula not tested on animals Made in the U.S.A from U.S. and imported ingredients Satisfaction Guarantee: We’re proud of our products. If you aren’t satisfied, we’ll refund you for any reason within a year of purchase. 1-877-485-0385 An Amazon brand Purify and refine your skin with this hardworking serum that blends the antioxidant powers of ferulic acid, vitamin C and vitamin E. Combined, they help even skin tone and leave skin feeling hydrated and refreshed.