Ganni

Ferris Leopard-print Faux Fur Bomber Jacket

$266.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

GANNI's Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup believes "design isn't an intellectual exercise, it's a gut feeling." Made from fluffy leopard-print faux fur, this bomber jacket has ribbed burgundy trims that nod to more classic styles. The lustrous satin lining ensures it slips on easily over layers.