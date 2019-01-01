Search
From Italy, with love…the Cosabella x ELOQUII lingerie collection is a celebration of romance, passion and bold femininity. A marriage of ELOQUII’s flawless fit expertise and Cosabella’s meticulous craftsmanship, delicate details and luxurious Italian aesthetic, the limited edition line is bellissima in every way. The essence of barefoot luxury, this lace-trim jumpsuit lends a touch of glam to your self-care Saturday. Cotton front and back body with geo lace detail at top front of jumpsuit and pant hem Please note, returns will only be accepted if the tag remains attached and the item is returned within 14 days of receipt. Model is 5’11” wearing a size XL Inseam: 32 1/2" Lace: 85% Polyamide / 15% Elastane; Fabric: 93% Cotton / 7% Elastane Care: Hand wash cold. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Do not tumble dry. Lay flat to dry. Import Item# 1847935
