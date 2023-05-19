AnthroLiving

Fern Storage Cabinet

Style No. 54062328; Color Code: 004 Behind its tempered glass doors, a collection of marble-topped drawers and ash wood shelves lend this cabinet ample storage space. Better yet? It features a useful cord escape, allowing you to place record players, lamps, and any other plug-in pieces within. Discover the entire Fern Collection by AnthroLiving. Part display piece, part clutter solution, and entirely charming, our bestselling Fern Collection makes EVERY room more beautiful. With its signature arched silhouette, buttoned-up hardware, and so-cute ballooned feet, this stylish storage epitomizes a classic, only-at-Anthro effect that keeps you coming back for more sizes, more colors, and more compliments! For ordering assistance and more, please contact us. For aesthetic advice and tips to help decorate your space, enjoy our complimentary home styling services. Ash wood storage cabinet featuring tempered glass doors and Carrara marble-topped drawers Pine: Veneer finish Black, White, Sage, Red, Blue: Colored finish Brass-finished aluminum hardware Includes two adjustable shelves and one cord escape Three drawers open on wooden glides Glass doors feature soft close Ash wood legs are removable Sealed with clear lacquer for protection Wipe clean with soft cloth. Avoid using chemical cleaners This piece is intended for indoor use Some assembly required Imported