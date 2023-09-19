Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Freedom
Fern Boston Garden Pot
$69.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Freedom
Need a few alternatives?
Kmart
Artificial Eucalyptus Stems In Vase
BUY
$9.00
Kmart
Adairs
Eucalyptus Hanging Fern
BUY
$24.49
$34.99
Adairs
Muse
Eucalyptus Tree
BUY
$199.95
Pillow Talk
Muse
Artificial Tuscan Olive Tree
BUY
$299.95
Pillow Talk
More from Freedom
Freedom
Olive Tree Garden Pot
BUY
$59.95
Freedom
Freedom
Fern Boston Garden Pot
BUY
$69.95
Freedom
Freedom
Fiddle Leaf Tree Garden Pot
BUY
$219.00
Freedom
Freedom
Maddox Fabric Sofa Bed
BUY
$2299.00
Freedom
More from Plants
Kmart
Artificial Eucalyptus Stems In Vase
BUY
$9.00
Kmart
Adairs
Eucalyptus Hanging Fern
BUY
$24.49
$34.99
Adairs
Muse
Eucalyptus Tree
BUY
$199.95
Pillow Talk
Muse
Artificial Tuscan Olive Tree
BUY
$299.95
Pillow Talk
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted