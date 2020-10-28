Ferm Living

Ferm Living Vuelta Lamp

A bold light with a sculptural arc reminiscent of ancient columns, our Vuelta lamp is made from opal glass with a rippled surface that lends textural appeal to the piece. Designed with an LED light source that emits a soft, diffused light, it also features an adjustable dimmer switch for ultimate ambiance control. Use it as a decorative lamp in a dark corner or on a shelf to light up a collection of books. Size: W: 21.4 x H: 21.6 x D: 8.4 cm Material: Opal glass with a brass base and 1,7 m white fabric cord with a dimmer Opal glass tube with non removable LED light source Input: 220-240 V, 50Hz 265 Lumen / 2700 Kelvin 3 V - dimmable 10-100% 30.000 hours Registered design Separate item numbers for the US and UK Care instructions: Wipe with a dry cloth