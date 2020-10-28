Ferm Living

Ferm Living Hebe Lamp Small Base Deep Blue With Natural Short Shade

£214.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cloudberry Living

SKU: FLHEBEBN Ferm Living Hebe Lamp Small Base Deep Blue with Natural Short Shade A contemporary classic lamp and shade the Hebe base is crafted in ceramic by hand. Bold and organic it's soft fluid silhouette has a natural aesthetic and gentleness, enhanced by the high gloss glazing in a rich deep blue which reflects the light off it's curves. Finished with a classic natural toned round lampshade , which has a flecked material adding to it's textural appeal. The top of the lampshade has a round diffuser to filter the light downwards, but can be taken off for a fuller light, both above and below. It is finished with a black material twisted cord and a dimmer switch for mood control lighting. The Hebe lamp in classic deep blue and neutral oatmeal coloured shade is an elegant and simple piece of statement lighting for table tops and sides to add atmosphere and mood lighting to your home. Reasons to buy this Hebe Lamp Dimmable lighting Contemporary classic design Flexible task or mood lighting options 2 metre twisted cord with dimmer