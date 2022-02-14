Fenty Beauty

Fenty Icon The Fill Semi-matte Refillable Lipstick

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Fenty Beauty

CAPTIVATING COLOR. VELVETY WEAR. LIGHT AS AIR. Give it to me quick Fenty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick is made to be seen. Rihanna curated every shade for the perfect lineup of high-pigment, low-maintenance reds and neutrals for all. Designed to be refillable: Once you choose which shade you’re feelin’, don’t forget to add the case to cart. Tell Me More Finally—you never have to choose between comfort and a luxe look. The semi-matte, creamy formula hugs lips with a smooth, plush texture and long lasting iconic wear. You’ll reach for these soon-to-be-favorite shades again and again, so Rihanna designed Fenty Icon to be easily refillable with a design you’ll want to show off. So, choose your shade, grab a case, and go be your own damn icon. Creamy, semi-matte finish Curated by Rihanna—a lineup of reds & neutrals for all It’s made to be refillable!—choose your shade, then choose your case to complete your Fenty Icon Lipstick. Once you get to empty, just purchase a new fill and you’re good to go! High pigment with a lightweight feel Lipstick bullet shape inspired by Rihanna’s cupid’s bow, for precise application Packed with moisture-plumping hyaluronic acid and conditioning vitamin C & E Lip-loving amino acid technology for a plush texture Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. | Fill Weight: 3.8 g / 0.134 oz