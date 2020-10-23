Fenty Beauty

Fenty Glow Trio

$42.00



SPARK IT UP FROM HEAD TO TOE IN “FENTY GLOW,” OUR ICONIC UNIVERSAL ROSE NUDE. GET IT IN GLOSS BOMB, PLUS A NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN BLUSH & HIGHLIGHTER (SET EXCLUSIVES)! Give it to me quick: Light up for the Holo’daze in Fenty Glow! Our cult-favorite, universal rose nude shade sets it off in Gloss Bomb, and for the first time, set exclusives Cheeks Out cream blush and Diamond Bomb highlighter. Tell me more: Diamond Bomb highlighter takes glitter to a whole new extreme in a shimmering 3D formula that’ll leave your face and body crystal-coated in our universal rose nude shade. Light-as-air, non-greasy Cheeks Out cream blush in our universal rose nude shade instantly melts into skin for an effortless wash of color, giving life to all skin tones with a no-fuss, natural-looking flush. Complete the look with bestselling Gloss Bomb in our iconic universal rose nude shade, the ultimate gotta-have-it lip gloss with explosive shine that’s brilliantly non-sticky. Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. Fill weight: - Cheeks Out: 3g/.10 OZ - Diamond Bomb: 2.8g/.09 OZ - Gloss Bomb: 9ML/.30FL OZ