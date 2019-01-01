Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Fenty x Puma
Fenty By Puma Jelly Slide In Prism Pink
$90.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
Man made upper and sole. Slip-on styling. Raised t... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
Jelly Shoes Are All Grown Up
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Teva x Herschel Supply
Hurricane Xlt2 Alp Sandal
$119.99
from
Herschel Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
NLY
Twist Sandal
$34.95
$10.99
from
Nelly
BUY
DETAILS
Sam Edelman
Bay Slides
$100.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
4-bar Sandals
$49.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
More from Fenty x Puma
DETAILS
Fenty x Puma
Jelly Slide Sandals
$90.00
$54.99
from
PUMA
BUY
DETAILS
Fenty x Puma
Outdoor Beanie
$55.00
from
PUMA
BUY
DETAILS
Fenty x Puma
Scarf
$70.00
from
PUMA
BUY
DETAILS
Fenty x Puma
Giant Shopper
$350.00
from
PUMA
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Miista
Ivon Creme Sage Green Leather Sandals
£175.00
from
Miista
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Noel Khaki Toe Loop Mules
£59.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
The Row
Egon Gathered Leather Sandals
$690.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Dear Frances
Wrap Sandal
$295.00
$236.00
from
Dear Frances
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From
Pretty Woman
We've said it before and we'll say it again: they just don't make rom-coms like they used to. Sure we shed a tear during To All The Boys I've Loved
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted