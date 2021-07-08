Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer

$46.00

At Sephora Australia

This powder bronzer comes in a range of versatile shades to bring out the warmth in all skin tones. Smooth, creamy, and easy to blend, this light-as-air bronzer gives you a sun-soaked glow that stays put all day. Whether you’re looking for warmth or contouring, it does it all with the perfect soft-matte finish. Plus, it’s backed by mango and papaya fruit extracts to help give skin a natural, healthy-looking glow.