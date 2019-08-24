Don’t be caught without the perfect blot. Take it from Rihanna, who blots on the fly to stay photoready 24/7. This universal blotting powder contains an exclusive pore-diffusing complex that absorbs shine and gives you a natural matte refresh for an instantly filtered look—so you’re always ready for a shine-free snap.
Invisimatte’s translucent powder is completely traceless against all skin tones and won’t cake, clog pores, creep into fine lines, or disturb makeup. And get this: It extends the wear of your foundation, too. Invismatte’s sleek, magnetized compact attaches to its perfect partner, the Portable Touch Up Brush, meaning that it’s easy to keep your shine-stopping essentials within reach. So touch up, touch up again, and bring on the photo ops—when we say translucent, we mean it.