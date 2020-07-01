Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

£17.00

Buy Now Review It

At

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip LuminizerTHE stop-everything, give-it-to-me gloss that feels as good as it looks. Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer delivers explosive shine, now in three universal shades handpicked by Rihanna herself to be the ultimate finishing touch to any look. Drench lips in Fu$$y, a soft romantic pink; glaze them in Diamond Milk, a shimmering wash of milky pearl that’s like a dewy highlight for your lips; or drip in the Fenty Glow, a perfect rose nude – we’re talking the unicorn of nudes that looks good on everyone.One luscious swipe of Gloss Bomb’s XXL wand gives lips more to love, while conditioning Shea butter enriches from within. Lips look instantly fuller and smoother, with a non-sticky formula that’s super shiny and has an addictive peach-vanilla scent you just can’t get enough of.Rihanna was obsessed with creating the perfect gloss that makes you want to put it on over and over again. “I made it because I wanted the girls to get kissed more.”FENTY Beauty is 100% cruelty free.