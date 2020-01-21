Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner
£18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner In Cuz I'm Black
Need a few alternatives?
COVERGIRL
Get In Line Liquid Eyeliner
$8.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Glossier
Pro Tip
$16.00
from
Glossier
BUY
Shiseido
Microliner Ink
C$30.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Em Cosmetics
Brush Tip Tip Illustrative Eyeliner
$21.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty
Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara
£21.00
from
Boots
BUY
Fenty Beauty
Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner In Cuz I'm Black
£18.00
from
Boots
BUY
Fenty Beauty
Snapshadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
£21.00
from
Boots
BUY
Fenty Beauty
Snapshadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
£21.00
from
Boots
BUY
More from Makeup
GlamGlow
Supermattify Clarifying Oil-control Face Primer
$42.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Urban Decay
All Nighter Face Primer
$36.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Laura Mercier
Pure Canvas Primer - Protecting Broad Spectrum Spf 30
$38.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Physician's Formula
Natural Defense Protect Your Prime Oil Spf 15
$15.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted