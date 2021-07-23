United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Undereye Brightener
$37.00
At Sephora Australia
An undereye brightener that hydrates, brightens, and blurs with sheer to buildable coverage. Delivering a no-makeup makeup effect and longwear formula. A little goes a long way. Apply a small amount and tap to blend. Buildable and easy to layer with your skincare. Can also be layered with Pro Filt’r concealer. Works well with fingers, brush, or sponge.