Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer 90ml

£46.00

At Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer 90mlThe ultimate gel-based body luminizer that veils skin in a gloriously dewy, high-shine finish—now in an all-new, limited-edition copper shade COGNAC CANDY, plus the two cult-favorites you know and love, WHO NEEDS CLOTHES?! and BROWN SUGAR.That post-vacay glow is now yours year-round with this smooth, gel-based body luminizer that glides on and leaves skin feeling dewy to the touch. Get ready to bathe your skin in a gloriously high-shine finish that does to your body what highlighter does to your cheekbones.Celebrate the look and feel of glistening skin after a day of island hopping. Light-diffusing micropearls blended with a sheer tint of color accentuate all skin tones for a silky, sun-soaked sheen any time of the year. Strip down in WHO NEEDS CLOTHES?!, a radiant rose gold, glow hard in BROWN SUGAR, a lustrous bronze, or light up in limited-edition COGNAC CANDY, a sparkling copper.Delivered in a generously sized bottle, Body Lava’s ultimate drenched-in-light radiance—plus its addictive floral vanilla scent—was born to dew your body right.Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free.How to useBlend into clean, dry skin with the Fenty Beauty Face & Body Kabuki 160 (sold separately). Apply to your body: Arms, legs, shoulders, collarbone—anywhere you want to glisten.