Fenty Beauty By Rihanna

Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer

£46.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

This is not a drill: Body Lava has made a comeback for a limited time only! That post-vacay glow is now yours year-round with this smooth, gel-based body luminizer that glides on and leaves skin feeling dewy to the touch. Get ready to bathe your skin in a gloriously high-shine finish that does to your body what highlighter does to your cheekbones.Celebrate the look and feel of glistening skin after a day of island hopping. Light-diffusing micropearls blended with a sheer tint of colour accentuate all skin tones for a silky, sun-soaked sheen any time of the year. Strip down in WHO NEEDS CLOTHES?!, a radiant rose gold, glow up in BROWN SUGAR, a lustrous bronze, or light up in TROPHY WIFE, the same 3D hyper-metallic gold that changed the highlighter game. Delivered in a generously sized bottle, Body Lava’s ultimate drenched-in-light radiance—plus its addictive floral vanilla scent—was born to dew your body right."Trophy Wife is one of my all-time favorites so I wanted to make a formula to wear all over your body and now we have a 3rd member to the Body Lava family." RihannaFenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free.