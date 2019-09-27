UpCircle

UpCircle Fennel + Cardamom Chai Soap Bar is great for use on face and body, and works to cleanse and moisturize skin. This gentle bar soap contains green clay which works to remove toxins from pores, while shea butter helps to leave skin feeling hydrated and smooth. This soap is 100% certified natural and is made with residual chai spices. All UpCircle products are sustainably made with ingredients and packaging that has been reused and repurposed.