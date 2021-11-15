Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Keychains
Fendi
Baguette Bag Charm Metal
$230.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Rebag
Moderate scratches and wear throughout, minor peeling on rear.
Need a few alternatives?
Fendi
Baguette Bag Charm Metal
BUY
$230.00
Rebag
Maison de Sabré
The Airpods Pro Case
BUY
$89.00
Maison de Sabré
MisfitToysStore
Miniature Movie/film Dvd Keychains & Magnets
BUY
$7.77
Etsy
Happy-house
Vaccine Card Protector
BUY
C$17.99
Amazon
More from Fendi
Fendi
2000s Zucchino Baguette Shoulder Bag
BUY
C$3508.00
Farfetch
Fendi
2000s Zucchino Baguette Shoulder Bag
BUY
$3040.00
Farfetch
Fendi
Mamma Gold Silver Python Skin Leather Baguette
BUY
$2815.00
Tradesy
Fendi
Fendi Velvet Baguette
BUY
$1655.00
Rebag
More from Keychains
Fendi
Baguette Bag Charm Metal
BUY
$230.00
Rebag
Maison de Sabré
The Airpods Pro Case
BUY
$89.00
Maison de Sabré
MisfitToysStore
Miniature Movie/film Dvd Keychains & Magnets
BUY
$7.77
Etsy
Happy-house
Vaccine Card Protector
BUY
C$17.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted