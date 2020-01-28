Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Wolf Circus
Femme Ring In Silver
$125.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply
Minimalist signet ring with engraved female figure from Wolf Circus. Mirror-polished sterling silver. • Sterling Silver • Made in Canada
Need a few alternatives?
Aurate
Signet Ring
$220.00
from
Aurate
BUY
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Ridge Cross Signet Ring
£85.00
from
Missoma
BUY
The Modern Society
Yin Yang Ring
£130.00
from
The Modern Society
BUY
BaubleBar
Piera Diamond Signet Ring
$995.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
More from Wolf Circus
Wolf Circus
Lola Bracelet In Gold
$94.54
from
Wolf Circus
BUY
Wolf Circus
Lola Pearl Necklace
$160.00
$128.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Wolf Circus
Femme Ring In Sterling Silver
C$145.00
from
Wolf Circus
BUY
Wolf Circus
Rose Signet Ring In Sterling Silver
$145.00
from
Wolf Circus
BUY
More from Rings
Katie Diamond Jewelry
Evil Eye Stackable Ring
$365.00
from
Iconery
BUY
Jack Kelége
'romance' Diamond Engagement Ring Setting
$4500.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Prestige Unity
Circular Diamond Engagement Ring In 14k White Gold
$3654.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Monique Pean Mineraux
Rose-cut Black Diamond & Platinum Ring
$13090.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted