Black Dragon Breakfast Club

Feminist Weed Farmer: Growing Mindful Medicine In Your Own Backyard

$20.00

At Black Dragon Breakfast Club

Weed is a powerful medicine, and growing your own is as empowering as it gets. Experienced Humboldt farmer Madrone Stewart, shares her hard-won knowledge gained from years of growing cannabis, Zen meditation, and surviving as a woman in a male-dominated industry. She walks you through the big picture and details of growing six backyard plants, from selecting seeds to harvesting and processing. Humorous, sage, and with a big heart, each chapter is infused with what she's learned about equalizing the weed industry, applying mindfulness to pest management, and the importance of owning each step of the process. If you've ever wanted to grow your own pot or make hash or kief at home, this book is your wise guide.