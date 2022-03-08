Fellow

The Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle is one of the best-looking kettles on the market. But it is a lot more than a pretty face. The EKG is loved by coffee aficionados and pour over die-hards for it’s supreme accuracy of pour, and epic range of temperature settings. As this is an electric kettle, not only do you not need a stovetop to operate it. It allows complete control over the temperature range, with settings from 57 to 100˚C. Pour over obsessives will know how crucial the temperature of your water is, so being able to lock in with precision means one thing: better coffee. Settings are set using the LCD screen - which can also be used as a timer to help you achieve the optimum extraction. Even better, for the pour-over barista on the job, the temperature can be kept constant for an hour: meaning there’s no need to reheat between cups. The gooseneck spout allows for total control over the rate of flow, another key element in making the best pour-over and drip coffee. Ergonomic design and counterbalancing make this super easy to pour and control too. With sleek minimalist design and looks, this is one of the best looking kettles on the market. Sure to make a stylish addition to any home or cafe. FELLOW STAGG EKG ELECTRIC KETTLE FEATURES Precision Pouring Variable Temperature Control 1 Hour Hold 900ml Capacity Built-In Stopwatch Comfort Handle Matte Black Facade THE SPECIFICS Materials 304 stainless steel kettle body and lid; plastic base Capacity 900ml Temperature Range 57-100 degrees Celsius Dimensions 267mm x 191mm x 197mm Weight 11180g (including kettle base) See the EGK in action below