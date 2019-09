Isola

Felino Heels

$109.95

Buy Now Review It

At Shoeline

Product Description A sleek and sophisticated pump with a modern edge. Full-grain leather or metallic snake print leather Flexible California construction Synthetic lining and footbed lining Latex comfort footbed with cushioned inserts at ball and heel Flexible German outsole with signature Isolá design Wrapped block heel Heel Height: 2 1/2 inches Collection