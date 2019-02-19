Search
Products fromShopClothingSwimwear
Tularosa

Felicity Top

$78.00
At Revolve
Self: 86% poly , 14% spandexLining: 95% poly , 5% spandex. Hand wash cold. Off the shoulder styling with bow details. Stretch fabric and fit. Imported. Revolve Style No. TULA-WX381. Manufacturer Style No. trx112 u18.
Featured in 1 story
10 Swimsuit Trends Taking Over Instagram
by Eliza Huber