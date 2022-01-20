Strobe

Felicity Ski Jacket, Dusty Green

At Strobe

Looking for your one-stop anorak ski jacket, defined by smart solutions and sleek visual details? Felicity is your choice. The front zipper makes it easy to open up and stay cool when needed, and the front pocket is big enough to keep everything you need at your fingertips. With the front drawstrings, you can easily change your desired fit and look good 24/7. Made of recycled materials and with 15k breathability and 15k waterproof, this ski jacket is a good choice for you as well as the environment. 60 gram body insulation combined by 40 gram sleeve insulation keeps you warm while still being lightweight. Get a flexible look! Our interchangeable cord system gives you an easy way to change your look every day. Black and white cords are included. All other colours can be found here. (Please note that the waist drawstring cannot be interchanged, it is only available in white.) This garment runs true to size; we recommend choosing the size you usually wear. The model is 175 cm and wears size M. Please see our size chart here.