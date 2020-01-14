Badgley Mischka
Felicity Heels
$198.00$118.00
At Zappos
The Badgley Mischka® Felicity offers the perfect finishing touch to your ensemble. Crystal-embellished mesh upper. Slip-on entry. Stylish pointed toe. Mesh and synthetic lining. Glossy leather insole. Wrapped kitten heel. Leather sole. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 8, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 7 oz