Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Brush With The Best
Felicia Leatherwood Detangler Brush
$13.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Brush With The Best
More from Brush With The Best
Brush With The Best
Felicia Leatherwood Detangler Brush
£11.08
from
Brush With The Best
BUY
Brush With The Best
Felicia Leatherwood Detangler Brush
$13.99
from
Brush With The Best
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted