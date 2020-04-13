Brush With The Best

Felicia Leatherwood Detangler Brush

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

At Brush With The Best

Widely spaced flexi-bristles glide easily through hair without breaking or damaging your hair strands. This allows for the brush to gently release knots and move with your hair without pain or discomfort. The wide handle is perfect for both beginners and pros and provides a comfortable, sturdy grip while using the brush. Perfect for natural curls or waves, this brush prevents abrupt hair pulling or breaking strands and aids in preventing excess hair loss or hair shedding.