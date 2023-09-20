Sam Edelman

Felicia Glitter Ballet Flats

$140.00

Style No. 83981381; Color Code: 070 Sparkle and shine in these sequin-adorned ballet flats from Sam Edelman. Features: Slip-on style, leather uppers, round toe, bow detail, flat sole, sequins all over, lined footbed Why We <3 It: This silhouette is so easy to style and makes an effortless statement when paired with any outfit. Sam Edelman New York designer Sam Edelman launched his eponymous shoe and accessory brand in 2004, attracting a list of celebrity clientele with its low-fuss, high-style appeal. We can't get enough of his signature, quirky-cool styles, rife with handsome studs, colorful beading and supple leather. Care/Import Import