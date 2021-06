Feisedy

Feisedy Retro Square Polarized Sunglasses Women Men Oversized Vintage Shades B2600

$16.99

Buy Now Review It

Plastic frame Plastic lens polarized UV Protection Coating coating Lens width: 63 millimeters Bridge: 18 millimeters FEISEDY RETRO Design-- Oversized Square Frame Design in minimalist style with embeded lenses, eye-catching, perfect fashion accessory to go with your outfits, a must-have sunglasses.