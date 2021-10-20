Feelunique

Feelunique Beauty Advent Calendar 2021

€135.66

Buy Now Review It

At FeelUnique

OUR LEGENDARY FEELUNIQUE BEAUTY ADVENT CALENDAR IS BACK AND IT’S OUR BEST ONE YET... Worth over £385, but yours for £119 (that’s a £266 saving, btw), this year’s edition is bursting with no less than 27 indulgent treats. Offering a luxurious mix of new and iconic picks from Charlotte Tilbury, Emma Hardie, ELEMIS, Aromatherapy Associates and more, it features five full-size products, including a Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions Palette. If previous years are anything to go by, our advent calendar will sell out, and fast. So be sure to add to your bag now to avoid ‘sold-out’ disappointment.