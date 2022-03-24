Free People

Style No. 51254894; Color Code: 034 Feel groovy and have some fun in this flowy floral print maxi dress. Black Combo is shown on Millie, 5'8", in a size small. The Fit: Billowing A-line with a roomy, oversized silhouette The Features: V-neckline with tie detail; cinched ruffled cuffs; voluminous sleeves Why We <3 It: The perfect flowy maxi for Sunday brunch, daytime dates & frolicking in the flowers