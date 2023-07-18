MeUndies x Barbie

Feelfree High-waisted Cheeky

$20.00

High-Waisted Expectations High-waisted jeans are cute but the feeling of buttons digging into your flesh is not. Forget that feeling. It doesn’t exist because these babies exist. They keep you secure and supported in all the right places, with no digging, and no restriction, thanks to our almost invisible feather-light band. Oh, and! The cheeky cut is really cute for Undie mirror pics (please send them our way). Our softer-than-soft MicroModal literally grows from trees. Sustainably-sourced beechwood fibers are spun into a yarn to create a natural fabric that is not only super-soft, but breathable, static-resistant, and impossibly cozy. It's All in the Details Features our soft, feather-light waistband 92% MicroModal® 8% elastane Soft, flexible waistband Ethically Sourced Low Impact Dyes Natural, Sustainable, Breathable Fibers Imported Under Fair Working Conditions