Tantus

Feeldoe Slim Strap-on Dildo

$160.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

The Feeldoe® is a unique and patented toy. It's a strapless strap-on designed to give skin-on-skin contact without breaking continuity of action to adjust straps and buckles. It works! A woman uses her PC muscles to hold it in place with the bulb as the shaft protrudes at a natural angle. The Feeldoe® Slim is easier to hold and control than the original; the Slim is 10% lighter than the original model, making it lighter for the driver.