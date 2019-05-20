Dulux

Feature Wall Sapphire Salute Matt Emulsion 1.25l

£13.83 £12.00

Buy Now Review It

At B&Q

This emulsion paint is suitable for and covers up to 14 m² per litre on average. 1 year Guarantee Features and Benefits This emulsion comes in a range of vibrant colours that are perfect for making a statement in your home. Create a focal point in your room by painting one wall such as an alcove or around a fireplace. At B&Q we want you to be satisfied with your colour selection. Not all monitors will display colours the same and paint tins may not show the same colour as your walls do in natural light. We therefore recommend you order a tester pot online or pop in store to pick one up so you are sure that this is the right colour for you. Control air pollutants by choosing products with lower solvent levels View more