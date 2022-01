Out From Under

Featherweight G-string

$8.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 60425949; Color Code: 044 Like wearing next to nothing, this featherlight undie by Out From Under is made of super-stretchy nylon with flat seams for an invisible look. Thong silhouette with an elastic G-string and super-minimal coverage. Content + Care - 75% Nylon, 25% spandex - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model is wearing size Small