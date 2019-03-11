Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
Herschel Supply Co.

Featherless Liner In Dark Olive

$180.00
At Need Supply
Liner jacket from Herschel. Quilted water-resistant fabric. 3M™ Thinsulate™ Featherless Insulation. Internal heat pressed classic label. YKK-zippered closure with snag free construction. Two front welt pockets with zippered closures. Elastic cuffs. Drop-back hemline. Tonal classic woven label.
Featured in 1 story
This Indie Fashion Shop Is Offering Epic Steals
by Emily Ruane