Self Portrait
Feather-trimmed Crêpe Midi Dress
$985.00
At mytheresa
A scene-stealing feather trim and sparkling diamanté embellishments bring explosive dimension to this Self-Portrait midi dress. Made from luxurious crêpe, this figure-hugging style is shaped with a contemporary off-shoulder neckline and thigh-high front slit. material: 100% polyester trim: 100% ostrich feathers care instructions: specialist clean zipped back Made in China contains non-textile parts of animal origin Designer colour name: Orange Runs large, please see Size & Fit tab