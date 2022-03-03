Sleeper

Feather-trimmed Crepe De Chine Pyjama Set

Editors’ Notes EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. Sleeper's nightwear-turned-partywear takes cues from classic vintage styles. Made locally in Kyiv from lightweight crepe de chine, this pajama set includes a sky-blue shirt with tonal piping and fastens with pearlescent buttons. The matching pants have an elasticated waist and signature feathers at the hem. Wear yours with strappy sandals and a mini bag. This product was Locally Made and was created using Considered Materials. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Cut for a loose fit Elasticated at the waist for a comfortable fit Mid-weight, non-stretchy fabric with detachable feather trim Model is 177cm/ 5'10" and is wearing a size Small View size guide Details & Care Sky-blue crepe de chine, purple feathers Button fastenings through front 100% viscose; trim: 100% feathers (Ostrich) Hand wash or dry clean Ostrich: China