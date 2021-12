Sleeper

Feather-trimmed Crepe De Chine Pajama Set

£258.05

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Sleeper's nightwear-turned-partywear takes cues from classic vintage styles. Made from lightweight crepe de chine, this pajama set includes a navy shirt with brown piping and fastens with pearlescent buttons. The matching pants have an elasticated waist and signature feathers at the hem. Wear yours with strappy sandals and a mini bag.