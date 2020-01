Christopher Kane

Feather Trim Double Breasted Duchess Satin Coat

Christopher Kane’s optic-white double-breasted coat spotlights the designer’s directional take on occasion dressing and bridalwear. The glossy duchess satin is shaped with statement wide lapels and a fitted waist for a sculpted silhouette, then is embellished with a spray of feathers down each sleeve. Team it with high-octane accessories to amplify the look.