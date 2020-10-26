Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Urban Outfitters
Feather Top
$59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Japanese Goweave High-neck Tank
$68.00
$34.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Out From Under
Daisy Tie-dye Tank Top
$29.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Free People
Go For Gold Reversible Pullover
$118.00
from
Free People
BUY
Jubilee Couture
Jc Womens Neck Dickey, False Turtleneck
$13.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Acton Ii Bluetooth
$250.00
from
Marshall
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Isidora Hilo Tufted Rug
$149.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Feather Top
$59.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Celestial Pour-over Coffee Set
$24.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Tops
Ganni
Pleated Georgette Blouse
$155.00
$93.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Softwear Crewneck Top
$34.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Softwear Long Sleeve Turtleneck
$34.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Soft Knit Crewneck Top
$34.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted