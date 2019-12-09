Fitjar Islands

The best and smoothest shave imaginable. The Feather Safety Razor is manufactured in Japan. This lightweight razor has a long handle with textured surface that ensures a good grip even with wet hands.The Feather Safety Razor is of the butterfly type. Switching blades is easy, simply open the top by turning the silver neck of the handle to remove the old blade and insert a fresh one. To make it super easy for you to get started, the razor includes a 10 stk Feather double edged razor blades pack.