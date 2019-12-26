Cost Plus World Market
Feather Filled Swivel Brynn Armchair
$399.99$299.99
At Cost Plus World Market
The heavenly softness of a down pillow meets the lifelong durability of performance fabric in our iconic Brynn armchair. We added fun swivel ability to our feather-filled chair for extra versatility. With its slipcover look available in ivory or gray, this piece will provide comfort and style through years of movie marathons, game nights and cozy evenings.
