Feather Filled Brynn Swivel Chair
$499.99
At World Market
The heavenly softness of a down pillow meets the lifelong durability of performance fabric in our iconic Brynn armchair. We added fun swivel ability to our feather-filled chair for extra versatility. With its slipcover look in your choice of navy or ivory, this piece will provide comfort and style through years of movie marathons, game nights and cozy evenings.