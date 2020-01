Bethan Gray

Feather Collection Bed

$2498.00 $1312.46

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

This luxurious velvet respite is a refined masterpiece suited for both ornate and minimalist bedrooms. An intricate weaving of femme and classic design, the subtle curve of the channel-tufted headboard is a testament to impeccable workmanship and showcases an adoration of craft.