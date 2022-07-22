Lipslut

F*ck Trump.

$19.95

Buy Now Review It

At Lipslut

F*ck Trump matte liquid lipstick is a mid-tone rosy pink. 50% of all earnings from F*ck Trump go towards helping a civil rights organization targeted by the Trump administration. This organization is to be chosen by the people as with every lipstick purchased comes an opportunity to vote. Finally, a lipstick as bold as you. 50% towards charity, 100% against tyranny. Cruelty-free, Vegan. Size: 0.11 fl oz. / 3.25 ml