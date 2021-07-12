French Connection

Fayloa Floral-print One-shoulder Midi Dress

$148.00

A fun combination of playful and chic, this French Connection dress features a single sleeve and a deep slit. A ditsy floral print covers elegant crepe fabric. Asymmetrical neckline; Midi silhouette Crepe fabric Imported Partially lined Seamed bodice; slit at front Single flare sleeve at left Zip closure Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 12097603 Size & Fit Approx. model measurements: height: 5'10"; bust: 32"; waist: 26"; hips: 37" Midi: Falls below the knee to lower calf Materials & Care Hand wash Polyester; lining: polyester