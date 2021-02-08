Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Pajar
Faye Chelsea Winter Boots
C$395.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Pajar
Need a few alternatives?
Timberland
Carnaby 6" Suede Boot
BUY
$69.97
$130.00
Nordstrom Rack
Madewell
The Carlotta Tall Boot
BUY
$159.99
$298.00
Madewell
Everlane
The Western Boot
BUY
$79.00
$198.00
Everlane
Grenson
Grenson Nanette Hiker Boots
BUY
$424.20
Grenson
More from Pajar
Pajar
Amberly Hooded Parka
BUY
C$349.30
C$499.00
Penningtons
Pajar
Ceria Genuine Shearling Trimmed Waterproof Boot
BUY
$121.97
$190.00
Nordstrom Rack
Pajar
Kimmi 2 Faux Fur Lined Waterproof Boot
BUY
$97.48
$230.00
Nordstrom Rack
Pajar
Natasha Faux Fur Lined Waterproof Boot
BUY
$68.24
$220.00
Nordstrom Rack
More from Boots
Timberland
Carnaby 6" Suede Boot
BUY
$69.97
$130.00
Nordstrom Rack
Madewell
The Carlotta Tall Boot
BUY
$159.99
$298.00
Madewell
Everlane
The Western Boot
BUY
$79.00
$198.00
Everlane
Grenson
Grenson Nanette Hiker Boots
BUY
$424.20
Grenson
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted